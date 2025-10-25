German Report: South Pole Climate Contradicts CO2 Theory

The South Pole is proving a theory exactly the opposite of the global warming hysterical CO2 theory. Policy makers should take heed.

On October 15, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station registered an astonishing temperature of minus 61.3 degrees Celsius. It’s not even winter. It’s spring at the South Pole and should be heating up.

Coldest October since 1981

According to Report 24, the numbers are clear: It was the coldest October measured at the station since 1981.

It’s not an isolated event. CNN even reported the coldest winter in 2021.

The data from stations like Amundsen-Scott, Vostok, and Dome C show that instead of a linear, CO₂-driven heating trend, the South Pole is dominated by naturally occurring, extreme temperature fluctuations, including pronounced cold snaps.

Even growing colder

For decades, we’ve been told that polar regions would experience the strongest warming. Yet, the Antarctic region has stubbornly resisted, in some parts even growing colder.

The Report 24 article argues that this recurring cold record is a “nail in the coffin of the CO₂ dogma.” If carbon dioxide were truly the dominant climate control knob, such an extreme, decades-long cold minimum shouldn’t be happening.

Current models dramatically overestimate trends. The models are flawed or the CO₂-centric theory of climate is incomplete.

