Biden’s Paid Protesters Threatened Manchin’s Life Over the BBB

Joe Manchin’s memoir, Dead Center: In Defense of Common Sense, is out and in it, he reveals how vicious and dangerous Joe Biden was. Biden arranged for death threats against Manchin when he wouldn’t sign on to the BBB.

Manchin gives us a glimpse of what was in the book on the All In Pod. He revealed how he was abused by an army of paid radicals who tried to bully him into signing on to the Build Back Better bill.

Manchin: “And sure enough, one month, they come back with BBB, build back better. Now they’re talking $6 trillion, that bill was 10 trillion, if it was a penny, with all the revenge I couldn’t get there guys. And I told him, I said, Mr. President, I’m sorry, man, I can’t get there. And they tried for eight months, beat up on me. I mean, I had to have security.”

Interviewer: “What is that like? What does the pressure campaign look like? It’s because it’s not just the president, exactly as you write in the book.”

Manchin: “It’s people showing up at the house. It’s people with little kayaks, with protest signs around your boat. It’s pretty intense. It’s pretty intense. But I can tell you one thing, when every day, the Capitol police call you and say your death threats are serious right now. So we have to have, you know, we’ll meet you down at where you live, and we’ll bring you to work and we’ll take you back home.

“You know, things are pretty serious. I never wanted to know the extent, but I knew they were serious. And one time they said, This is really getting serious now, because now we got things. They know where your children go to school. They know where your grandchildren are, where your kids live. Oh, my God, this is crazy.

“And then I had a bunch of boaters come down in canoes. I got attacked by canoes. And I just said, Guys, listen, we just disagree. It was all climate people. And I said, Listen, I want a clean climate. I just know we need energy to run our country, and there’s got to be a balance. And so I said, Come to my office. They said, What? I said, Come to office. We can sit and talk. You don’t have to be out here in the water.

“But they thought it was the show they put on. When they came the next day, we talked. We agreed to disagree on some things and we agreed on some things.”

Interviewer: “But Joe, Joe, I just want to understand but like, do you think that these are just random acts, or do you think that it’s, it’s an organized pressure campaign was organized.”

Manchin: “They were paid … Because a lot of my friends who live on down the river on the Potomac River with me on the boat, they play like, how can I get a job with you? How can I do this if I want to protest, they says all just sign up. You get $15 an hour. I couldn’t believe it….”

