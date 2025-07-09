Austin Fire Chief Refused to Deploy Teams Before Flood in Kerrville

Authorities have confirmed at least 119 deaths across six counties, including 59 adults and 36 children in Kerr County. About 173 people are missing. People are looking at who to blame, but for now, most of the arrows are pointing to the Austin Fire Chief.

Austin, Texas Fire Chief Joel G. Baker is facing a vote of no confidence from his men for allegedly denying deployment of emergency crews ahead of the deadly floods that took so many lives.

The Firefighters’ Union made clear it is not about race. It’s about his poor leadership. The Fire Chief is Black.

His men say he is a bully and told firefighters to not even ask to deploy.

Bob Nicks, the President of the Austin Firefighters Association, believes they could have saved some of those girls if they had been deployed before the flood. He said Baker’s lack of response was “unconscionable.”

The state asked him to deploy Swimmers and he did not do it.

