The Devil Moved to San Francisco in the Form of Antifa

Watch the latest Antifa-style attack of ICE agents in San Francisco on Tuesday. It became a brawl as Antifa-types attempted to stop them from taking a man they picked up in immigration court.

The radicals attacked them and then pretended that ICE agents are the attackers. That is what the woman screaming is about. She is also trying to add chaos. That is part of their training. It’s the communist-anarchist playbook.

This took place outside the immigration court. One tried to grab the agent’s gun. Another Antifa is taking photos so they can use it for propaganda or a lawsuit.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a swarm of anti-ICE activists was trying to prevent them.

Videos posted on social media showed a tense scene Tuesday morning as roughly 30 protesters attempted to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from escorting the person to a van outside the courthouse at 100 Montgomery St. The group screamed, physically confronted agents and tried to block the van from departing, and ICE officers in body armor, at least some of whom wore masks, yelled for them to stay away and forcefully pushed and moved them away.

You can see the agents struggling to bring the detainee out through all the anti-ICE people in this video, and it’s crazy.

They managed to get the man into the van, so the radicals then attempted to stop the van by standing in front of it.

ICE simply drove through the crowd.

A video captured outside a San Francisco courthouse Tuesday morning shows protesters seemingly trying to block a deportation by clinging to an ICE van as it drives through the crowd. One is seen to fall from the vehicle while another holds on as it swerves. : Joel Garcia pic.twitter.com/olXlrcwvEv — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) July 8, 2025



Agents shouldn’t have to deal with this, but Democrats are whipping them up, and doing nothing when they attack agents. They are the radicals and this is their army.

Radicals are now talking about taking the next step: killing agents. Attempts were made in Texas.

This video is from last month. Antifa is making San Francisco into Portland but the city officials won’t do much about it. Democrat politicians and rioters in California are the same people.

San Francisco is a violent mess as anti-ICE rioters are destroying windows and doors of random buildings. Remember what I said about deploying the National Guard?pic.twitter.com/jr04DH77uC — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 11, 2025

