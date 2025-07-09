Megyn Kelly: Pam Bondi’s “Days Are Numbered”

Megyn Kelly thinks attorney general Pam Bondi’s “days are numbered” following the Department of Justice memo stating that there is no client list and Epstein did commit suicide.

During the Sirius XM “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast on Tuesday, Kelly and her guests discussed Bondi’s past messaging on Epstein and what she is saying now. Kelly pointed out one of the most troubling events surrounding the Epstein files: the influencer event.

“I mean just look at the influencer thing, you guys. What kind of Attorney General? Just take a step back. What kind of Attorney General would pretend she’s giving new information to some of the President’s most loyal advocates in the press, you know, buying ink by the barrel. What?

“So, either Pam Bondi knew she was about to embarrass some of his most loyal surrogates out there and did that willingly or she didn’t take the time to make sure what was in those binders. She was too lazy to actually figure out none of this is new and yet she called a meeting with the influencers that included Kash Patel, the head of the FBI, and the sitting vice president. So she’s either lazy and incompetent or she willingly humiliated some of the President’s most loyal supporters.”

The Infamous Influencer Binder Event

On Feb 27th Pam Bondi invited several influencers to the White House and personally handed them each a binder titled, ” The Epstein files, Phase 1. ” The binders were props. She said she personally made the covers.

The explosive paperwork she released were recycled court documents.

Now she says there were no files and she closed the case.

So, did she lie to embarrass Trump’s supporters or she’s incompetent. I’m going with she’s both, a lying incompetent. I haven’t liked her since the Trayvon Martin fiasco. She was an opportunist in that case.

