Gov. Newsom's California Issued 62,000 CDLs to Illegal Aliens?

M Dowling
Governor Newsom allegedly issued 62,000 CDLs to illegal aliens. Not being able to read the road signs is a major problem. We also shouldn’t be rewarding people who come in illegally by giving them jobs.

Newsom wasn’t content with burning down the Palisades and bringing criminals into the state. He was also fine with endangering the entire country with unqualified, dangerous drivers who probably can’t read road signs.

This goes to my theory that he is a sociopath.

It is not only California. Other states have given them out.

Now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that a fact checker says there is no proof they are all here illegally. It’s a misunderstanding.

Factually.co writes:

The claim that “California has issued 62k CDLs to illegal immigrants” is a mischaracterization of available data: recent reporting and government materials identify about 62,000 unexpired non‑domiciled CLPs/CDLs in California as of June 1, 2025, but those figures do not establish the holders are undocumented or “illegal.”

We shouldn’t have any illegal immigrants driving our trucks. There is good news. The new rules require citizenship or permanent residence to qualify for a cdl so many are not being renewed. At least we hope they are not being renewed.

Trucking companies are worried about shortages of drivers. It is a tough job.

No matter the truth, Newsom is a failed governor.

Wake up America!
Wake up America!
17 minutes ago

One illegal with a CDL is one too many.

