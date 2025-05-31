Autopen Admin Hid Serious Concerns About Ohio Disaster

After a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, of February 3, 2023, officials burned five tankers containing 115,000 gallons of toxic vinyl chloride over East Palestine, residents.

There were signs of pollution and residents became ill. The smell was everywhere.

Not until September 2023, seven months after the residents first cried for help and after a lot of shaming, did President Biden issue an executive order, sending FEMA executive Jim McPherson to East Palestine. He was there to assess the community’s unmet needs. The report was done and never released.

New documents from FEMA obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show extensive coordination between FEMA, the White House, the National Security Council, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice. They all voiced serious concerns about health, toxins and the unmet needs of East Palestine.

One email reveals that the FEMA coordinator was told not to engage with residents.

In public, they said there were no concerns.

Investigator Leslie Pacey with the Government Accountability Project sued to get these documents. FEMA refused to turn them over.

“There’s White House officials and National Security Council officials discussing the dangers of the cancer cluster potential and the health issues and discussing whether or not to release the unmet needs report to the public and to the media.”

They never released the “Unmet Needs Report” to the public or the media. Additionally, he FEMA coordinator sent by Biden wouldn’t meet with residents.

