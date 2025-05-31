Damning Documents of Obama’s FDA Buying Baby Fetal Parts

Barack Obama’s FDA was buying baby fetal parts, including heads after Barack Obama pushed abortion and made it much easier and more acceptable to abort babies for any reason to the moment of birth. Records from the Obama FDA shows they were buying baby skulls.

They wanted fresh, never frozen parts. That raised the question of whether the babies were born alive.

We heard about this in 2020, 2021, 2022, and the claims resurfaced this week with a new damning document.

The FDA Paid for Fresh and Never Frozen Human Fetal Parts to Create Humanized Mice

NEW DOCS: “Judicial Watch Obtains Records Showing FDA Paid for ‘Fresh and Never Frozen’ Human Fetal Parts for Use In ‘Humanized Mice’ Creation.” Read: https://t.co/QI8K9vlil2 pic.twitter.com/91PQYL2sdz — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) July 11, 2020

2016 California

David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt released a series of undercover videos that implicated Planned Parenthood officials and the National Abortion Federation in the illegal sale of unborn baby parts.

Daleiden also uncovered information that babies were near full term and were possibly born alive.

California, primarily Kamala Harris at the time, pursued felony charges with long prison terms for taping without the guilty parties’ permission.

After nine long years, this past January, the state of California agreed to a plea deal with pro-life activists and journalists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt..

Daleiden and Merritt pleaded “no contest” to one charge of unlawful recording of confidential communication in exchange for the dropping of several felony charges.

As part of the plea deal, Daleiden and Merritt received “no jail time, no fines, no admission of wrongdoing, and no probation,” according to a Monday announcement by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), a pro-life group founded and headed by Daleiden.

According to the CMP, the terms of the plea deal mean the pair will face “zero punishment.”

“The new ‘no contest’ plea — which cannot be used adversely — will be entered into judgment as a misdemeanor in six to 12 months and then converted to a ‘not guilty’ plea, dismissed, and expunged,” CMP said in a statement.

Daleiden said, “After enduring nine years of weaponized political prosecution, putting an end to the lawfare launched by Kamala Harris is a huge victory for my investigative reporting and for the public’s right to know the truth about Planned Parenthood’s sale of aborted baby body parts,” Daleiden said in a statement.

“Now we all must get to work to protect families and infants from the criminal abortion-industrial complex,” Daleiden said.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email