Con Man Cornyn Plans to Win by Calling Ken Paxton a Con Man

M Dowling
24

Sen. John Cornyn is trailing Ken Paxton in several polls so he’s decided to win by smearing his rival Attorney General Paxton. He claims this race is a test of character.

Cornyn has served in the Senate since 2002, too long. Voters need to term-limit swamp creatures by voting them out.

Cornyn focused on Paxton’s past corruption allegations, which resulted in his 2023 impeachment and acquittal, in a New York Times interview released Friday.

He is retrying Paxton. The acquittal apparently means nothing.

“I’m willing to bet my career and my future and this job on my belief that character does matter still,” Cornyn said. “[Paxton thinks] he can get away with a whole litany of misbehavior and corruption that should disqualify him from the job.”

He keeps calling Ken Paxton a con man.

Paxton responded.

“John Cornyn is peddling a new fake lie every week because he is down [in the polls],” Paxton told the newspaper in a statement. Paxton also told the Times that Cornyn’s attacks “can’t change the fact that he worked with Joe Biden to take away our gun rights.”

Who’s Conning Who?

Cornyn’s June 2020 speech shows him pandering:

The Big Texas Swamp critter needs to go. He cares about D.C., not Texas.

The war of words between the two men came just after a poll published Wednesday found Cornyn trailing Paxton by 9 points. Paxton led with 43% of the vote, compared to Cornyn’s 34%, according to the survey of likely Texas GOP primary voters from the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas Southern University. The remaining 23% of voters stated they were undecided.

John Cornyn was enthusiastic about J6 rioters and paraders going to prison. He never hesitated because it was the acceptable thinking for an establishment politician.

Cornyn loved helping the DOJ persecute J6ers as domestic terrorists while never doing a thing about violent BLM or Antifa.

John Cornyn really likes Merrick Garland and Avril Haines.

He really likes Democrats.

Cornyn endorsed Lisa Monaco’s appointment as deputy attorney general after she was involved in the Russiagate hoax.

Cornyn took the side of looney E. Jean Carroll in the lawfare case.


Goodbye Stinky John
Goodbye Stinky John
1 hour ago

Stinky John Cornyn is a complete anti-Trumper. This smelly ahole had got to go!

