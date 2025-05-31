Con Man Cornyn Plans to Win by Calling Ken Paxton a Con Man

Sen. John Cornyn is trailing Ken Paxton in several polls so he’s decided to win by smearing his rival Attorney General Paxton. He claims this race is a test of character.

Cornyn has served in the Senate since 2002, too long. Voters need to term-limit swamp creatures by voting them out.

Cornyn focused on Paxton’s past corruption allegations, which resulted in his 2023 impeachment and acquittal, in a New York Times interview released Friday.

He is retrying Paxton. The acquittal apparently means nothing.

“I’m willing to bet my career and my future and this job on my belief that character does matter still,” Cornyn said. “[Paxton thinks] he can get away with a whole litany of misbehavior and corruption that should disqualify him from the job.”

He keeps calling Ken Paxton a con man.

Paxton responded.

“John Cornyn is peddling a new fake lie every week because he is down [in the polls],” Paxton told the newspaper in a statement. Paxton also told the Times that Cornyn’s attacks “can’t change the fact that he worked with Joe Biden to take away our gun rights.”

Who’s Conning Who?

John Cornyn will never stop betraying conservatives and the America First agenda—it’s just who he is. Even now, he’s still proud to have partnered with Joe Biden to take away Americans’ 2nd Amendment rights. https://t.co/9mqNQpJ88A pic.twitter.com/NlIvGgkT11 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 30, 2025

Cornyn’s June 2020 speech shows him pandering:

BETRAYALRINO Texas Senator John Cornyn called the BLM RIOTS “POWERFUL Demonstrations” and believes that “racial injustice” is an issue in America’s courts and society. Cornyn also PRAISED the Violent Felon, George Floyd. WTH!! VOTE HIM OUT! Follow: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/tnr79CWAzF — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) May 25, 2025

The Big Texas Swamp critter needs to go. He cares about D.C., not Texas.

The war of words between the two men came just after a poll published Wednesday found Cornyn trailing Paxton by 9 points. Paxton led with 43% of the vote, compared to Cornyn’s 34%, according to the survey of likely Texas GOP primary voters from the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas Southern University. The remaining 23% of voters stated they were undecided.

John Cornyn was enthusiastic about J6 rioters and paraders going to prison. He never hesitated because it was the acceptable thinking for an establishment politician.

Cornyn loved helping the DOJ persecute J6ers as domestic terrorists while never doing a thing about violent BLM or Antifa.

Hard to find someone in Washington who loves Chris Wray more than @JohnCornyn In March 2021 as Biden regime escalated its war on terror against Trump supporters—conducting armed predawn raids and hauling J6ers to the DC gulag—Cornyn compared Jan 6 to 9/11. He asked Wray if the… pic.twitter.com/HCznVvKWaw — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2024

John Cornyn really likes Merrick Garland and Avril Haines.

He really likes Democrats.

And Cornyn got together with Thune to push the Dem 1.7 trillion omnibus through just before the newly elected Republican majority took control of the House. Treacherous losers. They despise their constituents and intentionally damaged the country. Big “NO” to both of them. pic.twitter.com/AlEtBg5tRS — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) November 11, 2024

Cornyn endorsed Lisa Monaco’s appointment as deputy attorney general after she was involved in the Russiagate hoax.

Lisa Monaco was Robert Mueller’s chief of staff when he ran the FBI. She was one of Obama’s closest aides—she participated in secret Situation Room meetings with John Brennan in 2016 to concoct Russia collusion hoax. After Trump won, she became an outspoken critic of Donald… pic.twitter.com/blekqJD0yf — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2024

Cornyn took the side of looney E. Jean Carroll in the lawfare case.

WOW WOW WOW WOW! John Thune and John Cornyn took the side of E Jean Carroll over Trump. This should IMMEDIATELY DISQUALIFY them! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bwBzcACQw8 — Steven (@SirStevenKJ) November 11, 2024

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email