Awaiting the US Response to Iran’s Proposal & Qatar Dumps Hamas

Qatar has ended its two-decade relationship with Hamas and will no longer serve as host or mediator for the group, according to sources. Most of Hamas’ political leadership has already departed the country.

The decision followed Hamas’ delayed and weak response to Iranian strikes on Qatari territory during Operation Roaring Lion. Turkey is in early discussions to potentially offer the group a new base of operations.

The EU doesn’t support us and won’t allow us to use our joint bases, but we gained new allies in the Gulf nations.

Iran’s Peace Proposal

Meanwhile, President Trump is considering an Iranian proposal and will respond soon. It is most likely another delaying tactic. However, just hours ago, Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi said the U.S. is signaling interest in renewed talks just hours after Tehran sent a fresh proposal via Pakistani mediators.

White House: President Trump is holding consultations on the Iranian proposal. You will hear his response soon.

IRGC General Javani said, “The Americans will never be able to open the Strait of Hormuz through military means.” Hopefully, Javani isn’t counting on that. His pirates and gunboats can be wiped out.

The real problem for Iran is they will soon have to cap its wells. It could present existential problems, but the US is dealing with ideologues who would rather die than negotiate.

In Other News

Mossad operatives allegedly paved a remote asphalt road near Isfahan, reportedly to serve as a covert landing strip for U.S. aircraft and helicopters. If accurate, it would mark a striking clandestine operation deep inside Iran.

The UN has appealed to all parties to open the Strait.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres: “Navigational rights & freedoms through the Strait of Hormuz must be respected. I appeal to the parties:

Open the Strait.

Let ships pass. No tolls. No discrimination.

Let trade resume.

Let the global economy breathe. Safe, unimpeded… pic.twitter.com/Ygj2oYHW56 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 27, 2026

And Turkey is being Turkey: