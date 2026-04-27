The President Calls for Kimmel’s Firing: His Joke Preceded an Assassination Attempt

There is a breaking point for everyone, and after Jimmy Kimmel’s last joke, President Trump and Melania have had enough. He joked about Melania as an “expectant widow.” That was April 23rd, and the would-be assassin tore through the hotel where President Trump was hosting the White House Correspondents Dinner just two days later.

First Lady Melania Trump went hard on Kimmel, writing on X this morning:

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.

People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.

A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.

Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.

President Trump later called for Disney and ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel immediately. The post on Truth came hours after First Lady Melania Trump also ripped Kimmel for the comment.

Absolutely appropriate call. President Truman used to go off on the press when people criticized his daughter’s singing. President Obama made it clear his wife and children were off-limits.

These Democrats are clearly trying to get the President assassinated. They know they are and don’t care how it looks. Democrat progressives send out their paid trolls to X and elsewhere to call Magas snowflakes while cursing up a storm, and drawing some far-fetched comparison.

Jimmy Kimmel revels in calling Melania Trump an “expectant widow” Not cool

pic.twitter.com/I8e9kVshiV — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 26, 2026

President Trump’s latest comments on Truth Social:

Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be. He then stated, “Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Kimmel is on his way out anyway. Let’s give him a nice shove out the door. We can all call and demand it. To contact the ABC Network, you can visit support.abc.com or call Audience Relations at (818) 460-7477.