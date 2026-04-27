The Grassley Report: Not Just Another Memo in the File

The new 91-page report has everything we have witnessed for two decades that ties to the Clinton Foundation and beyond. It’s material for a full-scale indictment. Chuck Grassley has handed the DoJ and FBI powerful evidence of obstruction of justice, a two-tiered system of justice, and likely pay-to-play operations.

He also discovered through investigation and whistleblowers, another weaponized Biden DOJ/FBI investigation: Operation Rampart 12. The FBI spent one year investigating Representatives Boebert, Gosar, and Biggs after January 6 based on hearsay and Democrat allegations despite lacking evidence.

Grassley said on X, Arctic Frost wasn’t an isolated incident. It was part of a pattern of political weaponization.

‘Clinton Foundation [George Soros, journalist(s) dir, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Special Access Programs, China, Russia, Uranium One (U1), Obama dir, Benghazi, Muslim Brotherhood, CIA assets, crimes against humanity, ……] [route _Huma Abedin cc > Anthony Weiner backup]? Nothing is ever truly deleted. Threats, blackmail, and bribes.’

Read the report.

Wow. This new release from Chuck Grassley on the Clinton Foundation is a staggering 91 page treasure trove. I just skimmed it, and it is all there, Uranium One, Russia, Boeing, Haiti, Hillary’s brother, and all the other stuff. And the FBI did not even open a full investigation,… https://t.co/S6q3YEoTn5 pic.twitter.com/mSR3HsIuBg — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) April 27, 2026