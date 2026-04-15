A Plurality of Americans Believe Vaccines Must Be Voluntary

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s skepticism about the blanket acceptance of vaccines as safe and effective is gaining traction.

Results from the March poll of 3,851 U.S. adults conducted by Public First, show that a plurality of Americans question the safety of vaccines, support reducing the number administered, and believe that people’s right to decide what they put in their bodies is more important than preventing the spread of disease.

Nearly half of U.S. adults surveyed last month said they think the science on vaccines remains up for debate and that it’s damaging to require people to receive them, rather than the science being clear and dangerous to challenge it.

Harris voters are still very trusting, but not as trusting as they were before.

With @StancikKaroline’s permission, we shared the military records from her COVID vaccine injury case. Jeremy Sorenson @GuardReserve advocated for Stancik. pic.twitter.com/3ztp82T240 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 2, 2026

Americans were bullied, ostracized, lost their jobs, and faced threats of fines and imprisonment for not complying with demands to be inoculated to protect others. They made us into criminals and banned us from social media if we spoke ill of the vaccine.

Don’t be surprised if they try to do it again. Never forget!