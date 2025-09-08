Axios Reports Iryna’s Murder In a Most Despicable Way

Just when you thought you heard it all from the corrupt media, Axios reports the story of the murdered Ukrainian refugee as a MAGA jumps on it story. Iryna Zarutska was only 23-years-old when she was murdered by a career criminal who should have been in prison. Ironically, she came to this country to escape the war. The media disappeared the story of the Trump and Jew/Christian-hating assassin in the Minnesota Catholic School murders. And now they are using this horror story to trash Maga, and worse.
There was not one word of sorrow for Iryna.
I’m sick of them calling us all MAGA, also. They make it sound like a vulgarity.
MAGA influencers are drawing repeated attention to violent attacks to elevate the issue of urban crime — and accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases, writes Axios.
They did under-cover it.
Then, Axios blames social media for “pollinating” it.
The video is easily shared or leaked, and can instantly pollinate across social media — a visual counterpoint to statistics showing crime decreases, says Axios.
The outlet piffled about President Trump and Elon Musk sharing it, as well as others like Sen. Lee, Charlie Kirk, and so on.
Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley noted the killer’s [DeCarlos Brown] long rap sheet of violent crimes. Axios didn’t like that so they wrote:
The executive order established a “racial profiling task force” and sought to reduce “systemic” racism. But it didn’t call for the early release of suspects.
Systemic racism???? The man’s rap sheet goes back to 2007 and he has been an unrelenting criminal in all those years. Several times nothing was done.
There is no systemic racism. It’s BS leftist dribble to make excuses for gangs and other violent criminals who are part of their voting bloc.
They then went on about crime is going down.
As Republicans have consistently highlighted crime, Democrats have accurately pointed out that violent crime rates have been decreasing since pre-pandemic highs, Axios claims.
The stats are BS and in some of these most violent cities, they don’t consider misdemeanors a crime or much of a crime. The Democrat Socialists of America, a party to the left of the Communist Party USA, has been absorbed into the Democrat Party. Their platform calls for eliminating misdemeanors. They double down on stupid.
It’s nice to know that “crime going down” includes an acceptable 58 people being shot in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.
It gets worse. GoFundMe, which wouldn’t allow people involved in J6 to use their site, allowed the cold-blooded killer’s Reverend to use GoFundMe to pay for his expenses.
After much outrage, it was taken down.
Axios Reports Iryna's Murder In a Most Despicable Way