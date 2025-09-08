President Trump Wins@ SCOTUS Approves Immigration Ops in LA

The AP reports that the Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for federal agents to conduct sweeping immigration operations for now in Los Angeles.

They lifted a restraining order from a judge who found that “roving patrols” were conducting indiscriminate stops in and around LA.

The order had barred immigration agents from stopping people solely based on their race, language, job or location. In other words, they couldn’t stop foreigners.

“To be clear, apparent ethnicity alone cannot furnish reasonable suspicion; under this Court’s case law regarding immigration stops, however, it can be a ‘relevant factor’ when considered along with other salient factors,” he wrote in a concurrence with the majority’s brief, unexplained order. He suggested that stops in which force is used could yet face more legal pushback.

President Trump keeps winning these cases but then they turn around and sue him again with some slightly different interpretation. It just goes on and on. The left’s constant lawfare attacks are very frustrating.

It was a 6-3 decision.

U.S. District Judge Maame E. Frimpong in Los Angeles, a Biden appointee, had found a “mountain of evidence” that enforcement tactics were violating the Constitution. The plaintiffs included U.S. citizens swept up in immigration stops. An appeals court had left Frimpong’s ruling in place.