Over 55% of Berlin police candidates lack adequate German language skills, raising urgent concerns about public safety and communication, writes Dr. Ananya Sharma.

A recent assessment revealed that 55 percent of applicants do not meet the necessary language proficiency levels, prompting the need for enhanced language support programs.

The Berlin police are expected to implement training sessions in remedial German for new recruits.

Berlin is committed to diversity. In 2022, a significant survey revealed that 42% of police recruits entering through the most common pathway had a migration background, a figure that aligns closely with the city’s diverse population (around 35%).

This is no small feat—Berlin is the only German state where the proportion of migrant-background recruits matches or exceeds the city’s demographic makeup.

Great if that’s what you want, but they can’t speak German?

What is it like when they write reports or have to testify in court? When they have to speak to Germans and they can’t – what’s that like?

The root cause is the social shift. They social engineered themselves out of Germans and into foreigners.

They are now wondering if they lowered the bar.

Uh, yeah, yep, you did, yep, yep, yep.

They Have a Lot of Crime Now

A frontline police officer has blown the whistle on how Germany’s crime stats are distorted. It’s done to hide the explosion in migrant crime. He told Welt’s political editor Till-Reimer Stoldt how superiors told him to enter criminals into the system as German first. This way they would appear as German in the statistics.

“In some cases, these were guys who spoke Arabic to each other the whole time. The only thing they said in German was ‘shitty German’ – to me.

“Initially, I noted the non-German nationality in the first field, but the files were immediately returned with a note: ‘Enter ‘German’ first so it appears in the stats.’

“I was speechless… I’m supposed to register them as Germans? That makes me feel like a liar!”

Reportedly, the same thing is going on in other European countries.

As an aside, just for fun, Germany has its own AOC. Their former foreign minister is in New York City wearing sloppy clothes and heels drinking lattes to be cool: