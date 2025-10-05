Bad Bunny Gives Americans 4 Months to Learn Spanish

Nasty Bad Bunny went on boring, unfunny SNL and gave Americans four months to learn Spanish so they can understand his Super Bowl garbage entertainment.

In case you are wondering why only woke music is allowed at the Super Bowl, think racist JayZ. JayZ is the radical leftist who is the NFL’s “live music entertainment strategist.” His partnership with RocNation dates back to 2019. It gives him the power to decide who gets to entertain at the Super Bowl.

Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican. Last I looked, they were Americans and spoke English.

You don’t need to learn Spanish. You can see the lyrics here or you can boycott it because the Bunny is an anti-American idiot.