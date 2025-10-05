President Trump on AG James Chasing Companies Out of NY

President Trump posted about the damage he believes Attorney General Letitia James has done to business in New York. The TruthSocial post stated:

Billions of Dollars in lost business. No company or individual wants to be there, knowing that she’s the “Attorney General.” She is a Complete and Total Disaster, who tried running against Kathy Hochul for Governor, and only got 1% of the Vote in Polls, and QUIT. She then went back to her WITCH HUNT against President Donald J. Trump, and others. Until this “SCUM” is removed from the Attorney General’s Office, no company will move to New York, and few companies will be using the New York Stock Exchange, or NASDAQ, for going Public. The new Texas Exchange will be taking ALL of this business away, and we’re talking Hundreds of Billions of Dollars!

He also linked to The Gateway Pundit article pointing to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac giving up on New York. Author Joel Gilbert wrote in part:

In a development that has stunned New York’s financial and political establishment, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have announced the closure of their offices in the state.

According to a report published by Fox News, the decision comes as the mortgage giants seek to distance themselves from what they describe as Attorney General Letitia James’s “corrupt and dangerous business practices” in the state.

The departure of these two government-backed mortgage lenders will affect mortgage availability and interest rates. But how do you trust a state that will conjure up mortgage fraud out of thin air by an attorney general who herself is a potential fraud.

She makes it her job to go after banks and companies over alleged violations. She appears to be an extortionist.

It’s more than that which affects doing business in New York.

When hackers hit a company, the anti-capitalist attorney general makes it into an offense she can use to squeeze money out of them. For example, she filed a lawsuit against National General and Allstate Insurance Company for failing to protect New Yorkers’ personal information from cyberattacks.

It’s hard to say how many of her lawsuits are legitimate since the media is 100% behind her. The meida still claims Trump lied about the value of his holdings and she was totally accurate.

It’s also unclear how much James has to do with it. She is more of a symptom than the cause.

George Washington Law Prof, Ari Fleischer said:

“It’s one of the greatest ironies of this case: In the name of protecting businesses in New York, you probably just led to hundreds of businesses looking at potential rentals in Florida because they look and they go, ‘wow, if we fall on the wrong side of the politics in New York, they could sell us off for spare parts’.”

“So unless the appeals process in New York comes to the rescue, it’s become a legal banana republic.”

The case is still ongoing.

Wall Street seems to be gradually moving south. High taxes and suffocating regulations are pushing financial giants out. Communist Zohran Mamdani could be the nail in its coffin.

JPMorgan now has more employees in Texas than in NYC. The new Wall Street could be Dallas or Miami, where state income taxes are zero. Add James’s creating laws to sue someone into bankruptcy as in the case of President Trump, and you have a formula for business flights out. The Texas stock exchange could start listing shares next year.