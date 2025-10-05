California Sues Trump Admin Because They’re Sending Troops to Portland

After a Portland Federal US District Judge halted President Trump’s plan to send 200 US troops to Portland. The governor of California plans to sue the President over his plan to now send 300 troops to Portland. Gov. Newsom is trying to become popular with the worst our country has to offer. This is all to further his White House campaign.

The Story

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday that he would sue the Trump administration after it federalized 300 California National Guard troops and deployed them to Oregon. This comes one day after a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to deploy Oregon National Guard troops in Portland.

“In response to a federal court order that blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard, President Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard personnel into Oregon. They are on their way there now,” Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement. “This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power. The Trump Administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words — ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the President himself, as political opponents.”

President Trump has apparently had enough of frivolous lawsuits questioning the authority of the federal government just to delay necessary actions. He sees his federal officers being put in danger and sees it as an emergency. The Portland police are protecting and defending Antifa, a terrorist organization, allowing them to attack ICE and innocent residents. They even gave them the right to direct traffic. It’s madness.

The mayor gave ANTIFA the right to direct traffic in Portland Oregon. Next they will be handed badges.@Sec_Noem @FBIDirectorKash @JDVance pic.twitter.com/GCSKYxVfK0 — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) October 5, 2025

This week they blocked ICE in while they attempted to assault them.

This case has already been adjudicated in California. The Portland judge appears to be defying federal law and the Supreme Court. However, I am not a lawyers, and we will see how it goes.

Portland is lawless.