Bad Bunny of ‘Demonic Performances’ Fame to Headline the Super Bowl

“I highly doubt the type of gringos I don’t fuck with listen to me. Those were all the people at the Super Bowl who were pissed …about how Latino the halftime show was.” ~ Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny will be the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show in 2026. The news was announced Sunday, Sept. 28, during the Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, record producer, and actor. Dubbed the “King of Latin Trap.” He sings in a vulgar way, objectifying females, promotes drugs and alcohol with his party lifestyle promotions. He has also performed as a demon with demons.

“I was keeping this secret for so long,” Bad Bunny told Zane Lowe of Apple, adding that “it felt good” to finally share it with the world and his fans. “I felt so emotional yesterday because it was the first time that I showed the (Super Bowl halftime show announcement) video to one of my friends, and I saw his reaction and he was so excited.”

In terms of Bad Bunny’s performance during his Super Bowl halftime show, he’s still “figuring out” what he’s going to do. “But it’s going to be good.”

“I’m going to embrace the moment,” he said. “I’m going to show what we have, our music, our culture. I’m just going to the stage to enjoy (it) and have fun.”

Many Are Displeased

President Trump’s fans are unhappy. He is a Trump hating anti-ICE activist. He won’t sing in English and refused to tour America because he claimed ICE might be outside one of his concerts.

The leftists don’t like traditional America.

Bad Bunny is a demonic Marxist who was been granted the largest stage with the greatest audience in the middle of a Christian revival. This is by design. We are in a spiritual war and once you see it you can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/sEMfKIPbiC — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 29, 2025

“The NFL does not respect fans. They don’t respect Americans.” – @WhitlockJason on Bad Bunny being chosen for this year’s NFL halftime show pic.twitter.com/rn25LfOvPo — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 29, 2025

They couldn’t find a normal American?

Bad Bunny gets emotional tonight singing “DtMF” at the twenty-first show of his ReSIDEnciA pic.twitter.com/hQ77voIJN1 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) August 25, 2025

Some people are calling for a boycott.