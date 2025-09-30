Bad Bunny of ‘Demonic Performances’ Fame to Headline the Super Bowl

NEW YORK, NY, USA – March 21, 2024: Madame Tussauds Wax Museum located at 234 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036. Bad Bunny. Editorial use only.

“I highly doubt the type of gringos I don’t fuck with listen to me. Those were all the people at the Super Bowl who were pissed …about how Latino the halftime show was.”

~ Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny will be the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show in 2026. The news was announced Sunday, Sept. 28, during the Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, record producer, and actor. Dubbed the “King of Latin Trap.” He sings in a vulgar way, objectifying females, promotes drugs and alcohol with his party lifestyle promotions. He has also performed as a demon with demons.

“I was keeping this secret for so long,” Bad Bunny told Zane Lowe of Apple, adding that “it felt good” to finally share it with the world and his fans. “I felt so emotional yesterday because it was the first time that I showed the (Super Bowl halftime show announcement) video to one of my friends, and I saw his reaction and he was so excited.”

In terms of Bad Bunny’s performance during his Super Bowl halftime show, he’s still “figuring out” what he’s going to do. “But it’s going to be good.”

“I’m going to embrace the moment,” he said. “I’m going to show what we have, our music, our culture. I’m just going to the stage to enjoy (it) and have fun.”

Many Are Displeased

President Trump’s fans are unhappy. He is a Trump hating anti-ICE activist. He won’t sing in English and refused to tour America because he claimed ICE might be outside one of his concerts.

The leftists don’t like traditional America.

They couldn’t find a normal American?

Some people are calling for a boycott.

