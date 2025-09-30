The Government Shutdown, Mass Firings Take Place Tomorrow at Noon

The government shutdown is poised to take place and it means mass firings as well as temporary layoffs. There will be another vote today, but if nothing changes, the government shuts down at noon tomorrow. President Trump raised the stakes by adding mass firings to the equation.

The House voted. It has nothing to negotiate. It’s the Senate. And the Democrats are using the full bus route to stop from passing what the House voted for. https://t.co/AvqPvJ4rTt — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 30, 2025

Democrats are forcing the issue and Chuck Schumer might become a viable senatorial candidate again by wooing his furthest left constituents. He is taking a simple, clean spending bill to keep the government open and adding $1.5 Trillion in spending to include healthcare for people here illegally, among other things.

Yet, Hillary Clinton herself once knew it was wrong.

From the horse’s mouth … https://t.co/CVv6W9nBKz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

The Healthcare Subsidies

Some people think Bill Clinton would be considered Maga today. I wouldn’t call Bill Clinton Maga. He pushed a lot of leftist policies and hired radicals calling themselves Democrats like Robert Reich. Reich believes Republicans will come out looking bad because the welfare, aka subsidies, on Obamacare are to be removed at the end of the year.

Republican leader Thune is open to working on subsidies but doesn’t see how it can be this quickly in a spending bill.

“We acknowledge that hopefully there’ll be some steps taken that can address the concerns the Democrats have. But you can’t do this by Tuesday, and you can’t do it while you’re holding the American people hostage with a government shutdown,” Thune said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said on CNN this week that a refusal to extend these Affordable Care Act tax credits will result in “tens of millions of Americans experiencing dramatically increased premiums, copays, and deductibles.” He called the continuing resolution bill to prevent the shutdown “reckless” and “partisan.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson sharply denounced Jeffries’s argument, telling Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning that there is “nothing partisan” about the continuing resolution. He said the legislative body has until the end of the year to debate the subsidies before they expire, saying it doesn’t need to be done now.

Without the welfare component, people would see how bad the socialist Obamacare bill is.

Getting Back to Healthcare for People Here Illegally

Democrats had a change of heart on the issue of illegal immigration. Up until about 2007-2008, Democrats didn’t want illegal aliens coming in when they thought they were voting for Republicans. It was believed at the time that Hispanics, being religious generally, were also primarily conservative.

However, new immigrants mostly vote Democrat, and Hispanics were no different. That’s when Democrats changed their views. They now see them and other foreigners as a way to get the votes they need to remain in power so they want at least half a trillion dollars for free healthcare for anyone here illegally. It is a lure to bring people into the country without permission.