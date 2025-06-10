Karen Bass Whips Up A Fake Fear Scenario: Trump’s Taking Over

Hardcore leftist mayor Karen Bass invented a story out of whole cloth and NBC is running with it. She said that Trump may be using this as a test case to take over states and local governments. It’s absolutely ridiculous. This is a riot that Democrats started and are pouring fuel on to cause more chaos.

Bass said tonight that the immigration raids last week that set off the protests in the city were unnecessary. according to her, they’re arresting day laborers at a Home Depot, not the criminals the Trump administration claimed would be prioritized. According to Tom Homan, they have picked up a large number of criminals.

“Nothing warranted the raids,” Bass said. “If you remember at the beginning of this administration, we were told that raids would be to look for violent criminals, people who have warrants.”

“But I don’t know how you go from a drug dealer to a Home Depot, to people’s workplaces where they’re just trying to make a living,” she said.

The radicals in LA, people coming from outside the area, and illegal aliens were and are assaulting law enforcement officers.

Bass said the Trump administration could be using Los Angeles to see how far federal agents can go.

“These are not the people that we were told were going to be detained,” she said. “And it makes me feel like our city is actually a test case — a test case for what happens when the federal government moves in and takes the authority away from the state or away from local government.”

She is evil, and a revolutionary:

THREAD: Who really is Karen Bass? Most people know her as the Mayor of Los Angeles, and some remember her botched handling of this year’s wildfire crisis. But there’s a lot more beneath the surface. Let’s dig in. ⬇️ 1️⃣ Karen Bass once served as Vice Chair of the National… pic.twitter.com/tA9y8cyrxT — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Who is funding this:

Found out who is behind the “ICE” riots. ty @DataRepublican for the deep dive.

pic.twitter.com/iQSiQZCACl — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) June 9, 2025

They plan to go after Trump’s parade honoring our military.

Official Spokespeople: Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, co-founders of Indivisible Project

Lisa Gilbert and Robert Weissman, co-presidents of Public Citizen.

Deirdre Schifeling, Chief Political and Advocacy Officer, ACLU

Hunter Dunn, National Press Coordinator, 50501 Movement… pic.twitter.com/ZRCRqY0gm0 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 9, 2025

