Karen Bass Whips Up A Fake Fear Scenario: Trump’s Taking Over

M Dowling
Hardcore leftist mayor Karen Bass invented a story out of whole cloth and NBC is running with it. She said that Trump may be using this as a test case to take over states and local governments. It’s absolutely ridiculous. This is a riot that Democrats started and are pouring fuel on to cause more chaos.

Bass said tonight that the immigration raids last week that set off the protests in the city were unnecessary. according to her, they’re arresting day laborers at a Home Depot, not the criminals the Trump administration claimed would be prioritized. According to Tom Homan, they have picked up a large number of criminals.

“Nothing warranted the raids,” Bass said. “If you remember at the beginning of this administration, we were told that raids would be to look for violent criminals, people who have warrants.”

“But I don’t know how you go from a drug dealer to a Home Depot, to people’s workplaces where they’re just trying to make a living,” she said.

The radicals in LA, people coming from outside the area, and illegal aliens were and are assaulting law enforcement officers.

Bass said the Trump administration could be using Los Angeles to see how far federal agents can go.

“These are not the people that we were told were going to be detained,” she said. “And it makes me feel like our city is actually a test case — a test case for what happens when the federal government moves in and takes the authority away from the state or away from local government.”

She is evil, and a revolutionary:

Who is funding this:

They plan to go after Trump’s parade honoring our military.


AbeLincoln
AbeLincoln
53 minutes ago

Write down license plate numbers.

AbeLincoln
AbeLincoln
55 minutes ago

Democrats falling back to their KKK roots again.

