Baltimore Can’t Keep the Lights on

On July 21, federally regulated regional grid operator PJM filed a request for a Federal Power Act section 202(c) emergency order. They asked the Department of Energy for the help in Anne Arundel County.

PJM asked the feds for emergency help because they have concluded that an imminent electric reliability emergency may exist that could threaten transmission reliability in the BGE zone. There is a shortage of available electric generation supply in the region.

Nearly 50 Years of Democrat Rule in Baltimore

The Maryland Freedom Caucus has steadfastly and consistently warned that extreme environmental policies, radical green activism, and bureaucratic red tape, implemented by the Maryland General Assembly, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), and groups like the Sierra Club, would push our state into an energy supply crisis.

It’s now a reality.

They can’t handle thunder storms. Six days ago, the lights went out for two days after a thunder storm.

On Saturday, nearly 80,000 customers in central Maryland were without power with the majority of outages in Baltimore City.

They had strong winds and trees crashed into parked cars, power lines fell onto the streets below. People were left without air conditioning in the summer heat.

They aren’t doing the trimming of the trees and clearing the brush as required.

Baltimore Gas and Electric is asking customers to conserve electricity after a power plant “disconnected” from its system Monday morning.

The utility said it’s coordinating with the plant’s owner to get repairs made and that PJM Interconnection is evaluating whether there is enough power in the region.

“This event has the potential to cause a temporary power outage this afternoon and evening,” BGE said in a statement.

As such, BGE is asking all customers to immediately conserve electricity.

“Energy conservation helps reduce the potential for an outage,” BGE said in a statement. “If an outage becomes necessary, we will make every effort to alert customers in advance.”

In preparation for outages, BGE made recommendations you would only normally see in the case of a severe hurricane.