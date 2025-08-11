Trump Praised As He Takes Over DC Crime

There was plenty of praise for President Trump today after he ordered a takeover of the DC police. The Police Union Chair Gregg Pemberton commended President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily assume oversight of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). He made mention of the city’s rampant and “out-of-control” crime as making federal intervention necessary.

“We stand with the President in recognizing that Washington, D.C., cannot continue on this trajectory,” Pemberton stated. “Crime is out of control, and our officers are stretched beyond their limits.”

“The federal intervention is a critical stopgap, but the MPD needs proper staffing and support to thrive,” he continued.

Pemberton told Fox News that the degradation of the district was dramatic after George Floyd (BLM) died in 2020. The D.C. city council “passed an enormous amount of legislation that handcuffed police officers.” It exposed “them to administrative, civil, and even criminal liability, even when they do their jobs properly.”

Pemberton noted that the D.C. police force is extremely understaffed, which also contributes to the crime rate.

“Now, 5 years later, our authorized sworn strength is 4,000 sworn police officers, we currently have 3,180, so we have more than 800 vacancies for the position of police officer, and the way the department makes up for that gap is through two million hours of mandatory overtime every year,” he stated.

“So the fact that we need help from federal law enforcement and maybe even the National Guard shouldn’t come as a surprise, and we agree with that. I think one of the issues here though, is that we all know that’s going to be temporary. So in order to fix this problem and make sure that it doesn’t ebb and flow and that the feds come in and we lower crime and then they leave and we’re left holding the bag — it’s very important that people know there is underlying legislation that needs to be corrected so that we can actually properly staff this police department in order to properly police the city,” Pemberton added.

.@DCPoliceUnion Chairman Gregg Pemberton: “We completely agree with the President that crime in the District of Columbia is out of control and something needs to be done with it.” pic.twitter.com/Kr5zZtW5kG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

ABC NEWS: “I can tell you firsthand here in Downtown D.C., where we work—right here around our bureau—just in the past six months, there were two people shot… It was within the last two years that I actually was jumped walking just two blocks down from here.” pic.twitter.com/RbOnYwKQ2E — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

When you are one of the innocent victims…

Tamara Jachym lost her 21-year-old son, Eric, in a senseless act of violence earlier this summer while in Washington, D.C. for a Congressional internship. Here’s her reaction to @POTUS‘ announcement earlier today: “I was so happy… I said, ‘Eric, you haven’t died in vain.'” pic.twitter.com/H4bgT4ytbs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

This is unacceptable. I don’t understand why Democrats think it’s no big deal.

3-year-old girl lost her life in DC because of crime Democrats allowed. Her grandfather speaks out supporting President Trump federalizing DC. Bring honor to the memories of all the lost American victims in the US Capital. Make DC safe again.pic.twitter.com/9cnCXEuEzw — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 11, 2025

Americans deserve better than murder rates higher than cartel-torn Colombia. DC is the capital of the greatest country in the world, but these numbers tell a different story. That changes today! pic.twitter.com/lZSn3nC4kD — Rep. Mark Harris (@RepMarkHarrisNC) August 11, 2025

In the first 6 months of 2025, Washington, D.C. recorded 96 murders — one every other day in our nation’s capital. That’s a per capita murder rate 9 times higher than New York City’s. Additionally, D.C. averages 8 violent crimes daily — 8 too many. President @realDonaldTrump… — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) August 11, 2025

I fully support President Trump’s move to crack down on crime in DC. It’s not safe & anyone who lives there or visits knows it. The current state of our nation’s capital is a disgrace. There are reports that DC police cooked the books on crime stats to hide just how bad it is. pic.twitter.com/TOsH2oimx2 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 11, 2025

Adult crimes deserve ADULT PENALTIES! Reporter: Last year I was robbed on the street [In DC] by a thug with a gun. He got away with it. Judge: Here’s the problem…if they’re under 18 yrs of age I can only get the case if it’s murder, rob 1, rape…THE LAW HAS TO BE CHANGED! pic.twitter.com/iDEIG6FNV1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2025

Washington D.C. –

Trump’s boys just rolled in and cleaned house. Feds hit the hoods hard, scooped up the troublemakers, pulled guns off the streets, and shut down crews that had been running wild for years. The same folks who put him in office are saying, “Yup, this is why we… pic.twitter.com/z1vq369S3z — WashingtonAmerica.Net (@WADailyNews) August 10, 2025

Lifelong D.C. residents react to @POTUS‘s actions to Make D.C. Safe Again: “I’m just ecstatic. I’ve been saying that a long time ago — the federal government should take over the D.C. Police Department.” “I think Donald Trump really wants to clean it up — and I’m all for it.” pic.twitter.com/F1qMQ12JkZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

These people want the disaster to continue. Tough!

JUST IN: Democrats launch angry demonstration to oppose the reduction of crime in DC by President Trump, and their speakers are unhinged, with one hardly able to speak correctly – causing confusion. pic.twitter.com/o6SaK1eP2F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 11, 2025

Sen. Tom Cotton says crime in DC is so bad, he has to tell his employees to travel in groups. President Trump is correct to send in the National Guard. pic.twitter.com/SD5YtL4zp9 — TEAM USA (@TEAM_USA__) August 11, 2025

You know crime in Washington DC is bad when countries like Mexico are issuing travel warnings about going there. pic.twitter.com/R765JWyP6P — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 11, 2025