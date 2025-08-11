Trump Praised As He Takes Over DC Crime

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

There was plenty of praise for President Trump today after he ordered a takeover of the DC police. The Police Union Chair Gregg Pemberton commended President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily assume oversight of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). He made mention of the city’s rampant and “out-of-control” crime as making federal intervention necessary.

“We stand with the President in recognizing that Washington, D.C., cannot continue on this trajectory,” Pemberton stated. “Crime is out of control, and our officers are stretched beyond their limits.”

“The federal intervention is a critical stopgap, but the MPD needs proper staffing and support to thrive,” he continued.

Pemberton told Fox News that the degradation of the district was dramatic after George Floyd (BLM) died in 2020. The D.C. city council “passed an enormous amount of legislation that handcuffed police officers.” It exposed “them to administrative, civil, and even criminal liability, even when they do their jobs properly.”

Pemberton noted that the D.C. police force is extremely understaffed, which also contributes to the crime rate.

“Now, 5 years later, our authorized sworn strength is 4,000 sworn police officers, we currently have 3,180, so we have more than 800 vacancies for the position of police officer, and the way the department makes up for that gap is through two million hours of mandatory overtime every year,” he stated.

“So the fact that we need help from federal law enforcement and maybe even the National Guard shouldn’t come as a surprise, and we agree with that. I think one of the issues here though, is that we all know that’s going to be temporary. So in order to fix this problem and make sure that it doesn’t ebb and flow and that the feds come in and we lower crime and then they leave and we’re left holding the bag — it’s very important that people know there is underlying legislation that needs to be corrected so that we can actually properly staff this police department in order to properly police the city,” Pemberton added.

When you are one of the innocent victims…

This is unacceptable. I don’t understand why Democrats think it’s no big deal.

These people want the disaster to continue. Tough!

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments