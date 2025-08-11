Mayor Bowser Reacts as AG Takes Over DC Police, National Guard Deploys

President Trump is federalizing the DC police and deploying roughly 800 National Guard troops to address violent crime. Attorney General Pam Bondi will take command of the D.C. police.

Reportedly, teens can commit almost any crime without repercussions. That is unsustainable.

Muriel Bowser has checked on her options to stop the President and there is nothing she can do. What the President is doing is legal and constitutional.

In today’s presser, she highlighted the fact that crime is down. However, it is still bad and this is our nation’s capital. It is a disgrace. Bowser used this opportunity to demand they be allowed to become a state with absolutely none of the requirements to become one. It’s also unconstitutional.

Over the weekend, she said she knows they need more help and she didn’t make the issue about race at that time.

MSNBC tries to bait DC Mayor Muriel Bowser into making the federalizing of DC a race issue. It doesn’t go as planned. She ends up agreeing that DC needs lots of help. Come Monday at 10 AM, President Trump will describe exactly what is that help.pic.twitter.com/uI57HXWfQ4 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 10, 2025

She said there was a crime spike after COVID, but they acted and were successful in bringing down crime.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser: “I believe that the president’s view of DC is shaped by his COVID era experience…” “Those were more challenging times related to some issues.” “We experienced a crime spike post-COVID, but…we have seen a huge decrease in crime…” “We have been able… pic.twitter.com/HllZeM2O8T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2025

As of Aug. 11, 2025, MPD reported that a total of 1,586 violent crimes occurred compared to 2,138 this time last year. So far this year, there have been 99 homicides compared to 112 in 2024. According to the data, approximately 55 sex abuse crimes were reported this year compared to 110 in 2024.

Bowser doesn’t think this is legal, but the way he is using them is legal. We have military in the New York subways.