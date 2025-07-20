Barack Bores on Michelle & Brother’s Boring Podcast

Barack Obama is unfazed by the DNI revelations. He is secure in his belief that no one can touch him. Amid rumors of divorce which they deny, Barack appeared on his wife’s boring podcast.

“And that’s one of the things that I think a lot of times boys need, is not just exposure to one guy. One dad. No matter how good the dad, dad is. He can’t be everything. And then that that boy may need somebody to give, give the boy some perspective on the dad.

“One of the most valuable things I learned as as a guy was I had a gay professor in college at a time when openly gay folks still weren’t… who became one of my favorite professors. And was a great guy and would call me out when I started saying stuff that was ignorant.

“You need, that show empathy and kindness. And by the way, you need that person in your friend group so that if you then have a boy who is gay or non binary, they have somebody that they can go, “Okay, I’m not alone in this.”

I fail to see what being gay has to do with his being a great professor and a friend. Obama wants people to pick out a gay friend, and friends from other assorted groups to learn empathy and kindness. I had a gay teacher in my junior year of high school. She was an enthusiastic, nice, lesbian who was also a good teacher. She was successful because she was a good person. Then I had a lesbian teacher in grad school who was angry and continually complained about everyone and everything. It wasn’t because she was a lesbian. It was because she was a crank.

People are all different. There will never be another you and we learn from each of you. Obama likes to put people in categories and then social engineer with quotas.

Meanwhile, he is exposed as a seditious conspirator and referred for criminal prosecution. He’s not worried. He thinks he will worm out of it and the media will lie, omit, cover for him. Sadly, that is how it may go down, but more people will know what a true Marxist is like.

Watch if you can stand it. I don’t think it’s pervy, but who knows what goes on in BO’s mind:

Obama wants boys to have a grown gay man in their life for “mentorship” This is straight up NAMBLA doctrine pic.twitter.com/IgdMtMgoRN — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 20, 2025

Harrison Fields indicted Obama and his flip flops

On Saturday, White House spokesman Harrison Fields told the Fox News audience that Barack Obama and the lying media have their hands all over the conspiracy to depose the Trump administration.

“Obama’s hands are on this and what is he doing now? He’s over here with his wife doing a podcast, walking with flip flops on the beach acting like his whole career was everything and a bag of chips! It wasn’t! It was the most corrupt presidency we have ever seen! We thought Joe Biden was bad. Now we know who was behind it all. It was Barack Hussein Obama and we need an answers,” Harrison Fields said.

Barack’s good fortune is his charm, intelligence, and the color of his skin, but that’s all he has.

WOW! President Trump’s Special Assistant, Harrison Fields, calls out Obama for orchestrating what DNI Tulsi Gabbard described as a TREASONOUS CONSPIRACY against Trump following the 2016 election; i.e., the Russia Hoax. Fields says: “OBAMA’S hands are on this and what is he… pic.twitter.com/YncJxIpBl9 — Candace (@roycan79) July 20, 2025

Here is more with Harrison saying the Biden staff will wish they had signed pardons for themselves.

Biden staff who are in hot water “probably wish they autopen signed a pardon for themselves,” Special Assistant to the President Harrison Fields @HFields47 tells Fox News’ @KatiePavlich and @kevincorke pic.twitter.com/R9TofGGGtg — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 20, 2025

More charm oozing in this bit. I really wanted to like him due to his charm, but he’s not a good person.

OBAMA WAS TIPPED OFF is my belief. Obama & Michelle had not been seen together in 50 days before yesterdays SUPRISE PODCAST where he showed up and reaffirmed to everyone that are together. Before that 36 days.

Someone told him this DNI report was coming and now they are… pic.twitter.com/nRWlVhJrpA — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 18, 2025

