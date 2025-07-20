Multi-Family Apartment Hell in Palisades Proceeds in Tristesse

Residents dodged SB 549, the multi-family housing for the no or low-income in lieu of single family homes for now. There was furor in backlash at the thought of changing the character of Malibu and Santa Monica. However, their elected officials are proceeding with the destruction of the Palisades anyway, without the bill passing.

The legislation would allocate tax dollars to purchase fire-damaged lots in formerly upscale neighborhoods. They would then become no or low-income government housing.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass promised to relax restrictions on permits for single family homes. However, nothing has happened in that regard. EXCEPT easing zoning restrictions for multi-family Section 8 housing is on.

Despite their public promises, city agencies have been slow to issue building permits, leaving many displaced homeowners desperate.

Whatever they promised is forgotten or was a lie and they are advancing their low-income housing agenda in the valuable real estate market of Palisades. The plan is to ditch single family homes and transform the area into the UN woke agenda. You will own nothing worthwhile and be happy.

They want to repurpose the once beautiful area for all those poor illegal immigrants they let in. Then, they will let the wealthy and middle class pay for them through Section 8.

Newsom already allocated $101 million to start the program as we said.

Newsom lies all the time. Don’t trust him.

The community is angry and outraged homeowners are resisting. The recovery will turn thriving neighborhoods into future dumps with people who have no say, piled one on top another, squeezed into apartments paid for by the suckers who are productive citizens or legal residents.

