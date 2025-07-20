The Most Alarming Act of Treason Since Lincoln

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard explained the Russia hoax on Fox News. James Woods describes it as “possibly the most alarming act of treason since the Lincoln assassination. For an outgoing president to engineer a coup against a succeeding president is unthinkable in America.”

Barack Obama ran the country from a Marxist perspective, and with that, anything goes. A case can be made for seditious conspiracy.

This betrayal concerns every American. The integrity of our democratic republic demands that every person involved be investigated and brought to justice to prevent this from ever happening again. — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

Tulsi’s Brief Explanation

“And I just want to start by saying that this is an issue that is important to every single one of us as Americans. This is not a partisan issue. It has to do with the integrity and the strength of our democratic republic. And it lays out this over 100 documents that you’re referencing that I released declassified and released.

“[It] spells out in great detail exactly what happens when you have some of the most powerful people in our country directly leading at the helm. President Obama and his senior most national security cabinet, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper and Susan Rice and others, essentially making a very intentional decision to create this manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence with the objective of subverting the will of the American people, who, in November of 2016 delivered a historic victory to President Trump, defeating Hillary Clinton and President Obama and his team.

The Goal

“Their goal was to essentially not accept the decision of the American people and to use this, this manufactured, politicized intelligence as a means to enact what would become essentially a years long coup against President Trump.

“You have gone into great detail over these years of what the effects of this document and this decision have resulted in. Obviously, years long Mueller investigation that cost taxpayers almost $40 million to congressional impeachments, endless smears and attacks against not only President Trump, but his family.

“He had senior members of his team who were investigated, some arrested and jailed. We had heightened and increased tensions between the United States and Russia. The list goes on and on about the consequences of President Obama and his senior Cabinet members politicizing intelligence and once again, I say these words very clearly that what was essentially a long cruise of the American people in that election in November.”

Watch: