Barack Calls for Newspeak & Michelle’s Glad She Didn’t Have Mini-Barack, in a Clown World Special

Barack Obama is back, and he’s bemoaning the absence of government speech regulators. We’ve been down this road before with him and Joe Biden. As usual, he sees the government as the perfect entity to become the arbiter of our facts.

Barack Calls for Newspeak

“We want diversity of opinion. We don’t want diversity of facts…it will require some government regulatory constraints.”

“There is a difference between these platforms letting all voices be heard, versus a business model that elevates the most hateful voices, or the most polarizing voices or the most dangerous in the sense of inciting violence.”

“And I, that, I think is going to be a big challenge for all of us that we’re going to have to undertake.”

Be ever vigilant. Democrats want to take our free speech away.

Obama pines for a social media Ministry of Truth: “We want diversity of opinion. We don’t want diversity of facts…it will require some government regulatory constraints.” “There is a difference between these platforms letting all voices be heard, versus a business model that… pic.twitter.com/CVnTJHqZ13 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

Michelle Is Glad She Didn’t Have a Son, a Mini Barack

Even Michelle doesn’t seem to like Barack much. She knocks him on her podcast fairly often.

Michelle said in her just released episode that she’s “so glad” she never had a son. She would not have wanted a kiddie clone of her husband.

We’re glad too!

“You should’ve thrown a boy in the mix,” radio host Angie Martinez told Michelle in an episode of Mrs. Obama’s “IMO” podcast released Wednesday.

The remark came as Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, along with Martinez, discussed society’s view of masculinity and the challenges of raising boys and young men.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” Obama exclaimed.

“Why didn’t you throw in a third?” Martinez said with a chuckle to the mother of two girls.

“Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama,” Michelle said to laughter.

“Baby Barack — it would’ve been amazing!” Martinez replied.

“Ooh, no, I would’ve felt for him,” Obama added of a mini-Barack.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email