Obama Guy: Iranians Chant “Death to America, But Are Respectful About It”

Barack Obama’s Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Richard Stengel says the United States has a lot in common with Iran. Stengel said that Iranians do, in fact, chant “Death to America,” but are respectful about it.

“Iran is the most Western nation in the whole Middle East. We have much more in common with them than a lot of countries that we do have alliances with.”

Yes, so much in common, especially for women.

Stengel: “Well, the Chairman of the Joint Chief says, I mean your point that you made before, Katie, speaks to this, which is that he’s not explaining what the issues are for America. What are the issues for America? Why? Why shouldn’t? Why do we, Why is it a foundational issue for Trump that Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon?

“Why is this something that the US should be involved in?

Katie: “…because they chant Death to America.

Stengel: “They chant Death to America. I went to Iran in 2014. I was sitting in a, in a, at a rally. These young guys were chanting Death to America. I had a minder. I said, What are they saying? They’re saying Death to America. They finished the chant, and two young men came over and said, Are you American? I said, Yes.

“We want to welcome you to our country. We love American culture and love American movies. They wanted to talk about all these things.

“Iran is the most Western nation in the whole Middle East. We have much more in common with them, with a lot of than a lot of countries. of countries that we do have alliances with.”

We don’t doubt most of the people aren’t like the IRGC and the Mullahs but they aren’t in charge.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email