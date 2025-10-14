Barack Obama Put Out a Prop 50 Ad to EliminateCA GOP Voters

In a new video, Barack Obama is telling Californians to vote for Prop 50 to redistrict Republicans almost out of existence. Instead of having nine seats out of 52, they could end up with two to four in a state where Republicans have nearly 40% of the voting population.

Most blue states have done exactly the same for years. New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and others have redistricted Republicans into non-existence.

You can always count on him to do the most un-American thing, and call it democracy. It is not democratic to deprive Americans of a voice in government.

California, this November 4th, the whole country is counting on you. Prop 50 puts our elections back on a level playing field, preserves independent redistricting over the long term, and lets the people decide. So return your ballot today. Vote yes on 50. pic.twitter.com/qZJwMHKbDO — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 14, 2025

Texas Republicans redistricted five districts after they turned red. That’s not what Democrats have done.

Texas currently has 25 Republican seats and 12 Democrat. Essentially, what they are doing is playing the same game Democrats play. Texas will become 30 GOP districts to seven in a state where Trump beat Kamala Harris 56 to 42% last year. It is also a state where imported foreigners who will become future Democrats now reside.

Republicans make up about 38% of the state of California. California has 52 congressional districts, and Republicans only have nine, despite having about four out of 10 voters in the state.

Massachusetts, 35% of the state votes Republican. They don’t have a single house seat in the state of Massachusetts. One out of three have no representation.

In Connecticut, 38% are Republican, but they do not have a single seat.

In New Jersey, 43% of the vote is Republican. That’s basically a purple state, and Republicans have three out of the 12 seats.

In New York, Republicans make up about 42% of New York State. They have only seven districts out of 26.

This is Illinois’ C-shaped Hispanic district to give them a larger-than-life voice.