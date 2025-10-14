Stephanopoulos Cuts JD Vance Off in the Middle of a Sentence

The Clinton long-time apparatchik, George Stephanopoulos tried to put JD Vance on the spot. He brought up the fallacious story about Tom Homan taking cash for influence. Stephanopoulos only intended to embarrass JD Vance and smear Tom Homan.

It was a reference to an allegation spread around lamestream media claiming there is a video of a criminal transaction in which Tom Homan took $50,000 in cash from someone who wanted to buy influence.

That is not the character of the man and Democrats overstepped with that one.

JD let him have it, and when Stephanopoulos was one-upped, he cut off the Vice President.

The Transcript

JD Vance responded: “I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There’s no evidence of that.

“And here’s George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program, and why you’re losing credibility because you’re talking for now five minutes with the Vice President United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about.

“Meanwhile, low income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government. Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops because Chuck Schumer has shut down the government. You’re focused on a bogus story.

“You’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong, instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government shut down.

“Let’s talk about the real issues, George, I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Holman didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing.”

Stephanopoulos: “It’s not a weird left wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024 and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning.:

JD Vance: “No, I said that ..”.

Stephanopoulos: …up next. We’ll be right back.”

Stephanopoulos isn’t a reporter. He’s a Clinton plant, and he was very annoyed that JD Vance turned the tables around on him.