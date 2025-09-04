Barry Obama Ruined the Music Industry & Hollywood Pedophilia

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Country star John Rich said that when Obama came in, the Nashville guys would be replaced by a New York guy and he’d start changing the culture of that label. It bled all the way down into the publicity departments. You were told what kinds of songs you were allowed to cut, what interviews you were allowed to do, who you were allowed to interview with.

His record label went insane because he did a Sean Hannity interview. Liberals could say anything.

Watch for his advice to Jason Aldean:

Rich explained the number one problem in Hollywood always was and is pedophilia.

He said he has been invited to P. Diddy’s parties in the Hamptons. The well-known party goers were famous white people.

The Liberty Daily benefits when you shop using the following link: Augusta Precious Metals is the Gold IRA company with integrity: Liberty Daily Gold

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments