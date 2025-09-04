Barry Obama Ruined the Music Industry & Hollywood Pedophilia

Country star John Rich said that when Obama came in, the Nashville guys would be replaced by a New York guy and he’d start changing the culture of that label. It bled all the way down into the publicity departments. You were told what kinds of songs you were allowed to cut, what interviews you were allowed to do, who you were allowed to interview with.

His record label went insane because he did a Sean Hannity interview. Liberals could say anything.

Watch for his advice to Jason Aldean:

Rich explained the number one problem in Hollywood always was and is pedophilia.

He said he has been invited to P. Diddy’s parties in the Hamptons. The well-known party goers were famous white people.

“Before his arrest, disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs was famous for holding his annual 4th of July party in the Hamptons. All of the well known party goers wore white, and it wasn’t exactly a family friendly event. I’ve heard about this. I’ve talked about it. I know that… pic.twitter.com/TdukWfS22F — Shawn Ryan Show (@ShawnRyanShow) August 29, 2025

