Mayor Bowser Issues an EO to Keep the City & Feds Working Together

Mayor Muriel Bowser posted a public memo asking for continued cooperation with the federal government to fight crime.

It’s great unexpected news. We won’t question her motives. Hopefully, she is doing it for the right reasons and cares about the people.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser today issued an executive order that she said provides a “pathway forward beyond the Presidential emergency” by continuing to work with the Trump administration to combat crime.

The order says that “violent crime in the District has noticeably decreased” since Trump announced his emergency surge of federal law enforcement last month, and it directs continued collaboration between the city and the federal government “to the maximum extent allowable by law” moving forward.

It also establishes an emergency operations center to handle coordination between city and federal agencies.

The order is open-ended. Trump’s 30-day emergency order is set to expire in the coming week.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the move on X.

“The Trump Administration is grateful to continue partnering with Mayor Bowser to make DC the safest city in the country,” she wrote, adding that Bowser’s “fellow Democrats should take note, working with President Trump means safer communities and less crime — no one in their right mind could seriously oppose that.”

Chicago Wants to Continue the Crime Wave

At the same time, Chicago Mayor Johnson and Governor Pritzker said they didn’t want the help and absurdly called it an “invasion” to clean up their mess.

Asked whether he’d be sending the National Guard into Chicago, Trump said, “We‘re going in.”

“I didn’t say when, but we’re going in,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

“This isn’t a political thing. I have an obligation. When we lose — 20 people are killed over the last 2½ weeks.”