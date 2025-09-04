Mayor Johnson Tried to Get CPS Into Deeper Debt & Lost

Interim CPS [Chicago Public Schools] CEO Macquline King has presented a budget that defies Mayor Brandon Johnson on taking out a $200 million high interest loan and hedges on covering a city pension payment. Johnson fought for this increased debt for a year.

Forgoing the loan could save taxpayers millions. And King’s move to make the pension payment contingent on additional state support or TIF funding could attract more money to the district.

She wouldn’t rubber stamp the Mayor. She was appointed to be a proxy for him to cover the city pension plan.

Some who rallied near or spoke at the Wednesday CPS board meeting where King was presenting the plan applauded the moves as ways to help the district’s financial health.

The mayor decided he would not cut or raise taxes and just drive the city deeper into debt. King didn’t do it and the residents applauded her for it.

King said she heard the community loud and clear. Everyone was opposed to it because the city was spiraling down. Even the SEIU opposed it. The school board is opposed. They are already struggling with debt of $505 million.

His cronies in the teacher’s union wanted the loan. They don’t care what it does to the city.

He wanted the debt to pay off his cronies and illegals. Johnson may now find his borrowing power is no longer going to be unlimited.

His BS slavery argument didn’t work: