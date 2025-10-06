Beach Home of a Judge & an Ex-Senator Explodes

Collin Rugg of Trending Politics News reports that a South Carolina judge’s beach home burned to the ground after a possible explosion. The family was injured jumping out of windows and a balcony. Her husband is a Democrat ex-senator.

Police have launched an investigation after SC Judge Diane Goodstein’s Edisto Beach home burned to the ground after an ‘apparent explosion.’

Goodstein’s husband, former State Senator Arnold Goodstein, was rushed to the hospital along with other family members.

“Judge Goodstein was walking on the beach when the fire started. Her husband, Arnie, was in the house with children and perhaps grandchildren,” said South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge.

“The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony. I’m told there were injuries from the fall, such as broken legs.”

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is currently investigating the fire to see if there is any evidence of arson.

“At this time, we do not know whether the fire was accidental or arson. Until that determination is made, Chief Keel has alerted local law enforcement to provide extra patrols and security,” said SLED chief Mark Keel.

She was involved in a high-profile case blocking release of voter data. It doesn’t seem like something that would get a person angry enough to blow up her and her family. It could be a gas explosion or anything. Fortunately, everyone survived.

Details

The have to investigate when two high-profile politicians are involved but it could have been a gas explosion or anything. However, they are Jewish and there are anti-semites running around. He was a businessman and had a $61 million bankruptcy. Who knows who was affected.

The inferno ripped through the waterfront home of a South Carolina judge and her Democratic ex-senator husband on Saturday, leaving three people hospitalized, according to authorities and reports.

Circuit Court Judge Diana Goodstein’s Edisto Beach home went up in flames, forcing her husband, former Democrat state Sen. Arnold Goodstein, to jump from the first floor to escape the blaze, The Post and Courier reported.

Arnold Goodstein, along with two additional occupants, were rescued by several neighbors and paramedics from a marshy, remote area behind the three-story home, resident Tom Peterson told the outlet.

Sources close to Goodstein’s family confirmed Arnold was airlifted after breaking multiple bones in his hips, legs and feet after escaping from the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, FitsNews reported.

The individuals were reached by emergency workers in kayaks, according to the St. Paul’s Fire District.