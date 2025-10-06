Trump’s Talking Tomahawks to Ukraine Again

During President Trump’s presser today, the Tomahawks came up. President Trump said he has “sort of made a decision.”

“Yeah, I’ve sort of made a decision, pretty much. I think I’d want to find out what they’re doing with them, where are they sending them? I guess, I’d have to ask that question.”

A reporter mentioned the range of “1500 miles.” He then said he knew that and would ask some questions. “I’m not looking to see escalation.”

It doesn’t instill confidence, but it’s best not to worry too much yet. President Trump could change his mind tomorrow. Let’s hope he has some decent advisors.

We hear that Putin doesn’t want peace, but it doesn’t seem like Zelensky does either.

Trump said he wants to know what the Ukrainians plan to do with the missiles before he supplies them.

“Where they are sending them, I guess I will have to ask that question. I would ask some questions. I am not looking to see an escalation,” he said.

Well, then, they better forget sending Tomahawks because it’s a dangerous escalation.

/2. Reporter: They have a range of fifteen hundred miles or something… Trump: No, I know. I would ask some questions. I’m not looking to see escalation. pic.twitter.com/zgLDFDRR5J — Special Kherson Cat (@bayraktar_1love) October 6, 2025

A Ukrainian official and a source close to the Ukrainian government said they didn’t know what Trump’s decision was, Axios reported.

According to Axios, the source close to the Ukrainian government said Trump administration officials expressed concerns in recent weeks about whether the U.S. could control the use of the missiles by Ukraine after they are bought and paid for by NATO countries.

They can’t know. Everyone should know that much.

Ukraine’s Claim

Ukraine claims the Tomahawks would give it the ability to hit military targets deep inside Russia and help in deterring Russian leader Vladimir Putin and getting him to the negotiating table on better terms.

That, of course, is illogical. All it will do is bring us into more direct war with Russia.

This is after years of open borders, and unrest at home. We don’t have the security we have had before, isolated by oceans, and war puts us in far more danger than we have ever been throughout our many wars.

Putin said on Sunday that the supply of Tomahawks to Ukraine would be a “completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation.”

That is certainly true.