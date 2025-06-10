Benny, the Dumb JAG Officer, Wants to Hunt Down J6ers & ICE

Benny, the Dumb JAG Officer, A Short Story

Sam Shoemate did some research on a dumb X poster who threatened to hunt down every J6 and ICE agent. Shoe sent the information to Sec. Hegseth. The reason Mr. Shoemate highlighted the story is because Benny is an active duty Navy JAG officer.

Meet Benjamin France, aka “Benny.” Benny made a comment threatening to “hunt down every J6 and ICE agent” three days ago on X. Why should we care that Benny is threatening federal agents? Because Benny is an active duty Navy JAG Officer. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/0tqkv5hmf4 — Shoe (@samosaur) June 10, 2025

Benny exchanged nasty comments with someone online, and he was outed. Then he nuked his account. Shoe only took up the cause because he threatened federal agents. He also notified Benny’s chain of command.

“This kind of threatening behavior towards agents, who are already under fire, simply cannot be allowed, especially from an officer whose job is to provide legal advice to his command and holds sway over policy that affects potentially thousands of sailors,” wrote Shoe.

Benny has extensive government work experience and some might say he is the exact wrong person to have power since he wants to kill government agents he disagrees with.

The dumb JAG officer responded to a post by Christopher Rufo to heighten concerns that he’s dangerous.

He threatened to hunt down ICE agents and J6ers only three days ago.

What kind of damage might he have been done over the past six months? Leaking?

