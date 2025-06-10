Musk and Trump Are Probably Going to Reconcile Soon

Elon Musk was the first to soften after the heated battle with President Trump. He took down the Epstein posts which were unsubstantiated and simply mean. Then, he started sharing Trump’s posts and making positive comments about the administration.

President Trump went from saying he would sell the red Tesla parked in front of the White House to he’s not selling it as of today. He said he might move it around though.

A reporter asked the President if he’d speak with Elon.

On Monday, Trump said “I’d have no problem with it,” when asked if he would be willing to speak with Musk. “I’d imagine he wants to speak with me.” He also stuck up for Elon.

When asked if he thought Musk was using drugs at the White House, Trump said, “I really don’t know. I don’t think so. I hope not.”

Musk quickly replied to the comment, writing on X, “You can tell immediately that someone is a massive liar if they’re claiming I’m on drugs, as I am one of the most photographed people on Earth and am in meetings with a wide array of people 7 days a week!”

Where would Elon go from here without supporting President Trump? His views clearly align more closely with Donald Trump, and the left hates him now.

The Biden Factor

A new bombshell report out of the Wall Street Journal reveals that the Biden Administration spied on Elon Musk for years.

That really isn’t a surprise since Joe Biden said publicly that Musk should be investigated. It apparently preceded Musk aligning with Donald Trump.

Elon Musk was secretly spied on by several agencies in the Biden administration allegedly amid fears over his links to foreign powers, according to a bombshell report. It’s also possible they were looking for something to use against him.

Musk was trailed by government agencies in 2022 and 2023 including Homeland Security and the Justice Department, focusing on foreign nationals visiting his properties, the report says.

Insiders told the Wall Street Journal that the investigations into Musk were primarily looking into whether he was being swayed by foreign powers ‘in Eastern Europe and elsewhere’, but never progressed to bringing charges.

That isn’t a surprise since Biden publicly stated that Musk should be investigated.

Some reporters suggest that’s why Elon blew over losing the EV credits. He might have thought that Trump was overly enthusiastic about canceling everything Biden did.

However, Trump wanted to cancel these tax credits because he doesn’t believe in them and they are hurting our car manufacturers and workers.

I absolutely want this back! Anyone else want this back? Peace between two legends, Elon Musk and President Trump!

