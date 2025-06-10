NBC: Protests Go Nationwide Against Mean Trump for Deporting Criminals

NBC Fake News reported that the LA protests have now spread nationwide. The protests, which are actually riots, took place over the weekend and “have spread to New York, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and elsewhere,” reports NBC. They say that as if it was a grassroots movement, and there is widespread support for it throughout the country.

They didn’t mention how violent the riots were in LA and they also didn’t mention the fact that these so-called protests are planned and well funded by radical leftists.

These anti-ICE rallies are led by far-left Democrats and it’s really all about the midterms.

The causes for these riots over the years go from evil rich corporations, to victimized black people, to bad cops to radical Islamists pretending they give a hoot about Gazans, and now it’s anti-ICE because the criminal aliens are just looking for a better life.

The cause doesn’t really matter and it’s the same people organizing and funding them every time. They are cleverly calling these rallies the “No Kings” rallies.

Only 56 people were arrested in L.A. over the weekend as some 700 marines and more than 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed by President Donald Trump in response to protests that began on Friday.

You’d think this would have been an opportunity to pick up a lot more aliens to deport.

With their usual bias, NBC News said it’s part of “an extraordinary showdown with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who strongly criticized the move as executive overreach.”

Those two incompetents ruining California are in the pockets of radical leftist donors.

What a coincidence that the No Kings Day will be on the same day as the military parade. That must be grassroots also.

Walmart heiress Christy Walton is funding full page color ads in the NYT for “No Kings Day,” a nationwide counter protest scheduled for Trump’s birthday, organized by far-left group Indivisible. Looks like the Walmart dynasty is big mad about China Tariffs. pic.twitter.com/22hWK73LjX — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 10, 2025

They have big plans to ruin the parade to honor our military.

As the media and other Democrats say, the LA rallies were mostly peaceful.

I still can’t believe this is a real video pic.twitter.com/S2lhIRrWz6 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 10, 2025

