Bernie & AOC on CNN: Toxic & Unhinged

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared on CNN sounding rather looney as they blathered nonsensically, waving their hands emotionally. They use their hands as substitutes for saying anything worthwhile.

AOC accused the accounting firm Deloitte of dumping toxic chemicals into rivers. That company does accounting. I don’t know what she was thinking of but it wan’t Deloitte.

Sanders said that this shutdown is meant to defeat Trump. The party of caring only cares about themselves and power. Watch:

CNN plays a question from a bartender who now faces losing out on her dream home due to the government shutdown caused by Democrats like Bernie Sanders. Crazy Bernie responds by admitting it’s all about beating “Trump.” (They want free healthcare for illegals) pic.twitter.com/EkrCrUmh4s — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 16, 2025



Then came the question that hit a nerve and threw them into a meltdown. They were asked if Schumer executed the shutdown to avoid an AOC primary challenge.

“But are you saying that Senator Schumer should not be worried about a primary challenge from you?” AOC was asked. In response, she emoted and made gestures, mumbling something about, What are we talking about.

Then Bernie the Millionaire stepped in screaming, frantically gesticulating, “We had a house, housing crisis, a health care crisis, an education crisis, massive income and wealth inequality, a corrupt campaign finance system. And the media says nobody cares. …

CNN: The House speaker and President Trump and the vice president are saying it all right.

Sanders: “Pardon, of course they’re saying it to deflect attention away from the real issue… We’re living in the richest country in the history of the world, right? All right. Call me why we’re the only nation not to guarantee health care to all people, the only nation not to guarantee paid family and medical leave. Why we have a $7.25 cent an hour minimum wage? Why we have 800,000 people sleeping out on the street. Why we have a president who denies the reality of climate change? Why we have oligarchs on top who have more and more power every day? Let’s talk about that issue, not her own political future. She’ll decide that. But are you saying that Senator Schumer…”

We’re the only nation that doesn’t provide a house, healthcare, education? I don’t think Uganda provides it.

AOC and Bernie have a full-blown melt down when asked if Chuck Schumer should be worried about primary challenge from AOC. It’s so happening. pic.twitter.com/95HcWo6Naf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2025

AOC went into gender at one point, claiming the GOP is making young men buy into toxic masculinity.

We really need to talk about toxic feministas like her.

Watch:

Here she is smearing Republicans with more nonsense.