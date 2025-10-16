Kimmel Smears the GOP Fighting to Curb Crime and Drugs

M Dowling
Jimmy Kimmel is back to doing what he does best: telling bad jokes while smearing half the country. As the Republicans work to save the country – after Democrats allowed criminals to pour into the country in the millions – Jimmy is out there maligning them and lying about conditions in this country.

He has mocked conservatives dying of COVID, and called them fascists, domestic terrorists. So, as a reward, the network gave him a national TV show. If you want to know whether the media is your enemy, that’s your answer. Kimmel and the media hate anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

According to him, all is well in Portland, Chicago, and LA. All Trump wants to do is take over cities. Why would anyone want the job of taking over these Democrat-ruined cities? I don’t even want to travel through them.

Jimmy Kimmel can’t stop lying. He is back, lying better than ever. Wasn’t he temporarily fired for lying? I suppose he can rationalize anything for his million dollar paychecks.

President Trump is trying to get the criminal aliens out and return some of the other aliens to their homeland. The radicals in these cities endanger the Federal police and they need soldiers there to protect them.

Thanks to open borders and Democrat pro-criminal policies, we have a fentanyl and other drugs crisis. The FBI has been working on it. They no longer have to chase down J6 rioters and paraders, overwhelmingly paraders. It’s nice to see the agents back doing what they are supposed to do.

Kash Patel said the indictments we’ve seen is only the beginning. More indictments are to come.

