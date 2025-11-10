Bernie Sander’s Revolution: Another Far-Left Candidate for the US Senate

Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed far-left Minnesotan Peggy Flanagan for the US Senate. The 84 -year old Vermont independent and radical Democratic socialist [communist] is revving up as he steers the Democrat party even further left.

She has served as Minnesota lieutenant governor since 2019, and she is extreme.

Reminder: Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan is running for the open Senate seat in Minnesota and she makes Tim Walz look like Barry Goldwater She's an overt Marxist who loudly defends child mutilation pic.twitter.com/PiiZS8azSG — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) July 24, 2025

Bernie is filling up seats and the party with communists who will most assuredly destroy the country. Don’t underestimate his ability to succeed. He’s getting a lot of communists into office.

His far-left Senate candidates include the Nazi tattoo guy Graham Planter, an oyster farmer and former Marine, in Maine and Abdul El-Sayed, a physician, in Michigan.

Abdul wants to defund the police and is currently erasing his history calling for it.

BREAKING: “Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive Democrat running for the US Senate in Michigan, has quietly erased thousands of old social media posts — including a dozen tweets that championed the “defund the police” movement, described police as “standing armies,” and urged cities to… pic.twitter.com/YzCF8IhvXW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 10, 2025

The Minnesota seat is to replace Sen. Tina Smith. Democrats are favored to win, while Republicans are holding out scant hope that Minnesota is within striking distance.