Bernie’s Back Pushing Hardcore Leftist Candidates

Bernie Sanders isn’t finished damaging the country. The so-called Democrat Socialist, who is actually a communist, is backing progressive candidates earlier than ever ahead of the 2026 midterms.

His progressive candidates are all extremely radical, and he’s winning voters over. He looks like a cute, but crazy old grandpa. Don’t be fooled. One of his candidates is Abdul El-Sayed who is tight with communist Zohran Mamdani.

During an NBC News interview, he said:

“This is a pivotal moment in American history. And it is absolutely imperative that we have candidates and elected officials who have the guts to say, ‘No, I don’t want your billionaire campaign contributions. I’m going to stand up for working families,’” the Vermont independent told NBC News in an interview, acknowledging that he is intentionally endorsing candidates early in their campaigns.

“So the people that we are endorsing believe that health care is a human right. They understand that the current campaign finance system is broken and corrupt. We got to get rid of the Citizens United. They want to raise the minimum wage,” Sanders said. “They are standing up for working people, and I believe they’re going to win.”

The 84-year-old uses camouflaged language to bring in communism.

“What the American people are saying [is]: Who is standing up for us? Who understands our pain? Who’s going to improve our lives?” Sanders said. “And I think over the years, the Democratic Party has done a lot of good things in terms of women’s rights, the environment, civil rights, gay rights. But in terms of the needs of the working class, I’m sorry to have to say they have not.”

Oh yes, communism will cure our pain, and make all well with gay rights.

Bernie thinks 90% tax is fine. This is an older clip, but he has said this for years.

The media keeps claiming it’s a myth. Bernie says it’s a myth but he said it and his tax plan could tax billionaires 97.5% He has said Billionaires shouldn’t exist.

He used to say it about millionaires but he’s okay with them now that he is one. He’s going after billionaires now.