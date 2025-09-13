Elon Musk Speaks Out About the Left Openly Celebrating Murder

Elon Musk spoke to the British people today via remote during Tommy Robinson’s rally. In light of the murder of Charlie Kirk, which still has me in shock, it is a frightening event. I see Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk putting themselves in tremendous danger.

The left is very dangerous, and the British government has their rigid hate laws. They have repeatedly put Tommy Robinson in prison and one law enforcement official threatened to extradite Elon Musk to put him on trial.

Marxism is dangerous, period and it is now the enemy within the Western nations.

Even Russia isn’t communist any longer. What I pray happens is normal American Democrats speak up and excise these radicals from their party. The Democrat Socialists should not be part of the Democrat Party. Their platform terrifies me. Do we really want to be Venezuela?

Elon told the British people, “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die. You either fight back or you die. And that’s the truth.”

“See how much violence there is on the left,” said Musk, “with our friend Charlie Kirk getting murdered in cold blood this week and people on the left celebrating it openly. The left is the party of murder.”

BREAKING: Elon Musk at Tommy Robinson’s Free Speech Festival: “See how much violence there is on the left, with our friend Charlie Kirk getting murdered in cold blood this week and people on the left celebrating it openly. The left is the party of murder.” pic.twitter.com/p8kCJsIXNU — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) September 13, 2025

The celebrations of it online were the most frightening I have ever seen. On X and BlueSky, the radicals seem soulless. They have drawn up kill lists, and they praise the murder. I can’t imagine rejoicing over the death of anyone. Death is so final and it’s very bad karma. It’s just wrong and I would think it would live in one’s conscience for the rest of one’s life.

I fear for the West and I don’t want any nation to fall.

Currently, in the US, we face a communist Islamist taking over the country’s largest city. Unless two of the three major candidates running against Zohran Mamdani drop out, Zohran wins the New York City mayoral race. His platform is as radical as it gets. And he promises to enact every bit of it. He even vows to arrest Bibi Netanyahu if he enters New York City.

That being said, I personally will never bow to anyone but God.

You can hear the full speech here. It is a little more than 18 minutes.