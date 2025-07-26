Beto Is Everywhere Lately, Frantic That the GOP Might Redistrict

President Trump asked Texas officials to see if they can redistrict before the midterms. They could pick up as many as five seats. Redistricting is an ordinary process with each new administration. In the clip below, failed perennial candidate Beto O’Rourke is trying to make a crime out of it.

Republicans announced they will follow The Voting Rights Act yesterday and no redistricting plan has been drawn up at this point.

Over the past 30 days, Beto has held 10 rallies total from Texas to the East Coast and has another planned on Friday night in Austin with U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro, Jasmine Crockett and State Rep. James Talarico among others.

He wants to make sure Republicans can’t redistrict due to political pressure.

If Trump gets the five new GOP districts he wants out of Texas, the U.S. House could remain in Republican hands beyond 2026, giving the president more leeway to advance his agenda.

While Texas is ground zero, Beto said Democrats in other states need to understand that the urgency of what’s happening in Austin will affect them later. Democrats don’t want any GOP redistricting in any state. Only Democrats can redistrict.

Beto can’t live with GOP running the county. He references “accountability” in the clip suggesting there will be another impeachment.

Beto jumped on the fearmongering bandwagon, claiming President Trump will incite violence. Beto is shameless. Democrats can no longer act normal.