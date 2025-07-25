Failing Media Matters Rails Against DJT as Future Looks Grim

The left has taken over the airwaves except for Newsmax, OANN, and Talk Radio, but now they are complaining about two advantages President Trump worked out before approving the CBS and Skydance merger. They don’t have to lie like they usually do, they only have to cut out racist, Marxist DEI and they have to go back to being politically unbiased. That is too much for the president of Media Matters.

Angelo Carusone, President of Media Matters, was asked where we are after the merger deal.

“We’re at the beginning stages of a massive transformation of of, uh, and a closure of and a reduction in civic spaces,” Carusone said.

“You know, I mean, it you know, Carr, who’s the FCC Chairman, and the rest of Project 2025 acolytes will be able to execute and fully implement that change is up to all of us.”

“We are at the beginning of that, and there are plenty of examples, one after the other, of, as commissioner Gomez described it, cowardly capitulation. And, uh, you know, I mean, it that trend isn’t going away.”

Financial Armageddon

Media Matters is in financial trouble. With a little luck, they will go under. Their only reason for existence is to malign the right. They call themselves watchdogs.

The company is drowning in government investigations, legal expenses from a defamation case and loss of donors, according to The New York Times.

Media Matters’s future looks so dire since layoffs were reported in May that some involved with the organization have contemplated declaring bankruptcy or shutting down entirely in recent months, the NYT reported Friday, citing internal documents and 11 sources familiar with the situation.

Over the past 20 months, their legal expenses amounted to $15 million.

Keep suing! Get rid of this corrupt media.