Bibi: Peace Not on the Table But Assassinating the Ayatollah Is

Prime Minister Netanyahu only wanted weapons and assistance with defense. That is no longer the case. He wants more now. He is also talking about killing the Ayatollah despite President Trump nixing the plan. Additionally, Iran is considering bringing the world into it by closing the Strait of Hormuz – if they can.

At the same time, Ukraine President Zelensky wants the US fighting his war also. We didn’t sign up for this.

Benjamin Netanyahu suggested the US help Israel fight Iran. He’s inviting us into what could become World War III. Our borders have been wide open for four years and we’ve had lax border security for forty. The enemy is here. It would be insane for the US to be any more involved than we are.

“Today it’s Tel Aviv. Tomorrow it’s New York,” Netanyau said. “I understand America first, but I don’t understand America dead. That’s what these people want. They chant Death to America. It’s a battle of good versus evil. I deeply appreciate Trump.”

He also won’t rule out assassinating the Ayatollah and he has no interest in discussing peace.

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl asked about President Trump ruling out the assassination of the Supreme Leader because it would escalate the war.

Netanyahu said, “It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict.”

“I’m not going to get into the details, but we’ve targeted their top nuclear scientists,” Netanyahu said. “It’s basically Hitler’s nuclear team.”

“We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East; has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia; is spreading terrorism and subversion and sabotage everywhere,” Netanyahu said. “The ‘forever war’ is what Iran wants, and they’re bringing us to the brink of nuclear war. In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil.”

Asked if Israel would indeed target the supreme leader, Netanyahu said that Israel was “doing what we need to do.”

Netanyahu claimed Iran tried to kill Donald Trump twice, but there is no evidence of that.

China Backs Iran

China has stated that they back Iran in this fight with Israel and now want to serve as as potential peace brokers – and an alternative voice to the United States.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with both Israel and Iran counterparts.

“China explicitly condemns Israel’s violation of Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity … (and) supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty, defending its legitimate rights and interests,” Wang said in a call Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, according to Beijing’s official readout.

Why Hold Peace Talks?

RedState writer Bonchie said Netanyahu would be an idiot to hold peace talks when Iran has no leverage.

Iran’s Leverage

Iran does have leverage. Israel is spending billions on this war and some of their Islamic neighbors, as well as China are voicing opposition.

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Iranian military commander and member of Iran’s National Security Council, has claimed that “Pakistan has assured” that it will attack Israel with a nuclear bomb if the nation launches a nuclear strike against Iran.

“Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will attack Israel with a nuclear bomb,” said Rezaei.

There is also the Strait of Hormuz.

Over the weekend, Islamic Revolutionary Guard commander Sardar Esmail Kowsari told local media that closing the Strait of Hormuz ‘is under consideration, and Iran will make the best decision with determination.’

The Strait is a pivotal trade route for the world. Around 20% of the world’s oil flows through the tiny sea passage, along with a fifth of all Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), making it the ‘world’s most important oil transit chokepoint’, according to the the US Energy Information Administration.

But Kowsari said Iran was not limiting its options in dealing with Israel, telling local media: ‘Our hands are wide open when it comes to punishing the enemy, and the military response was only part of our overall response.’

They could bring the world into the conflict.

