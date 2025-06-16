President Trump Meets with Prime Minister Carney at the G7

President Trump is meeting with Prime Minister Carney and the rest of the G7, but first made sure to stop in Alberta. It sends a message.

President Donald Trump lifted off from Calgary Airport, heading toward the G7 Summit in Kananaskis flanked by 5 Ospreys. In an independent Alberta, scenes like this wouldn’t be rare—they’d be protocol. Real diplomacy. Real respect. pic.twitter.com/mFTkVEHgiL — Rise Of Alberta (@RiseOfAlberta) June 16, 2025

At the G7

Carney began his introduction with the President. “This marks the 50th birthday of the g7 and the g7 is nothing without US leadership and so, and your personal leadership, and leadership of the United States, many issues, geopolitics, economic, technology and working hand in hand with the United States, Canada, the United States and the other g7 partners with your leadership.

Trump added, “Thank you very much. Looking forward to the meeting. I’m grateful … thank you very much, Mark. I appreciate it. We’ve developed a very good relationship. And we’re going to be talking about trade and many other things. And we have a whole group of people, some traders and some other people…”

So far, so good.

Carney is a charmer.

Trump says he and Carney have “developed a very good relationship,” and will be talking trade at the G7 summit. pic.twitter.com/txNwFUsCgP — Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) June 16, 2025

The peace won’t last. Trump doesn’t care about the flattery.

President Trump blames Obama and Trudeau for the war because they kicked Russia out of the G8, now the G7. This should be an interesting meeting.

NOW: Trump says there would be NO war if Obama and Trudeau hadn’t kicked Russia out of the G8. Speaking from the G7 summit in Alberta, President Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: “The G7 used to be the G8.” “Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau—didn’t want to… pic.twitter.com/SN8XLMYjrQ — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) June 16, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email