President Trump Meets with Prime Minister Carney at the G7

By
M Dowling
-
1
40

President Trump is meeting with Prime Minister Carney and the rest of the G7, but first made sure to stop in Alberta. It sends a message.

At the G7

Carney began his introduction with the President. “This marks the 50th birthday of the g7 and the g7 is nothing without US leadership and so, and your personal leadership, and leadership of the United States, many issues, geopolitics, economic, technology and working hand in hand with the United States, Canada, the United States and the other g7 partners with your leadership.

Trump added, “Thank you very much. Looking forward to the meeting. I’m grateful … thank you very much, Mark. I appreciate it. We’ve developed a very good relationship. And we’re going to be talking about trade and many other things. And we have a whole group of people, some traders and some other people…”

So far, so good.

Carney is a charmer.

The peace won’t last. Trump doesn’t care about the flattery.

President Trump blames Obama and Trudeau for the war because they kicked Russia out of the G8, now the G7. This should be an interesting meeting.


Canadian Friend
4 hours ago

I cannot find the word I am looking for so I will say this ; Carney is a shape shifter

He is not sincere or honest, he says whatever benefits him in the moment

