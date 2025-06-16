President Zelensky to Talk with President Trump About a New Arms Package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Trump at the G7 this week and ask to “buy” arms for the endless war in Ukraine.

He says he will press President Donald Trump to allow him to purchase additional weapons from the United States when the leaders meet at the Group of Seven summit in Canada this week.

Apparently, he’s not demanding free arms.

Ukrainian officials have said they are in active discussions with the United States about buying air defense systems and other weapons with military assistance that was approved under the Biden administration.

The G7 is preparing a statement condemning Russian aggression and another calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East. President Trump told CBS he won’t sign the statement calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

